A faulty heat lamp is to blame for a house fire Saturday night at a farm east of Craig on County Road C-12 in Plymouth County.

Le Mars Fire Chief Dave Schipper says the family discovered the fire just prior to going to bed.

Schipper says the home can be repaired, although no estimate was given to the extent of damage done to the house.

No injuries were reported in the fire.