BOND SET AT ONE MILLION DOLLARS FOR DOUBLE MURDER SUSPECT

The suspect charged with two counts of first degree murder in a double homicide Sunday was apparently despondent after the female victim had ended her relationship with him.

Court documents state that 18 year old Tran Walker of Sioux City told police after his arrest that he wanted the 17-year-old girl to “feel the pain that he was feeling”.

Police Sgt. Ryan Bertrand says Walker allegedly stabbed the girl as Walker sat in a vehicle with her and a male mutual friend early Sunday morning at Jay Avenue and South Cecelia in the Morningside area of Sioux City.

When the mutual friend, 18 -year-old Felipe Negron Junior, tried to intervene to stop Walker, he was also stabbed several times and later died from his injuries.

The name of the 17 year old victim has not been released.

Walker appeared before a judge Monday and is being held on one million dollars bond in the Woodbury County Jail.