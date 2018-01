AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR DRIVE-BY SHOOTER

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR AN EARLY MORNING DRIVE-BY SHOOTING.

OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED AT 2:21 THIS MORNING AT 5115 LORRAINE AVENUE.

SEVERAL ROUNDS OF AMMUNITION WERE SHOT INTO THE RESIDENCE. NO ONE WAS INJURED.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS CRIME, PLEASE CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.