PROJECT LIFESAVER HELPS TRACK SPECIAL NEEDS PEOPLE WHO MAY WANDER OFF

The Sioux city Police Department’s “Project Lifesaver” has received a donation to purchase tracking equipment to locate people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or special needs who may wander away from home.

The local Scottish Rite Mason’s Resurrection Men’s Group contributed $750 dollars to purchase three new transmitters to help families who are in need of the program.

Spokesman Rene Lapierre of Sioux City says Project Lifesaver has personal meaning to him:

Rita Donnelly, Volunteer Coordinator for the police department, says individuals enrolled in the program wear a bracelet on their ankle that emits a radio signal:

The signal is personalized for each individual and a tracking receiver is brought to the scene for land or a helicopter search.

The average rescue time is between 30 and 45 minutes after authorities arrive at the scene.