POLICE CHIEF SAYS HOMICIDES AFFECT MANY FAMILIES & RESPONDERS IN SIOUX CITY

WHEN A HOMICIDE OCCURS IN THE CITY, OR ANYWHERE, THOUGHTS FOCUS ON THE VICTIMS AND THE SUSPECT OF THE CRIME.

SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS INVESTIGATING A CRIME SUCH AS SUNDAY’S DOUBLE HOMICIDE OF TWO TEENAGERS AFFECTS MANY OTHER PEOPLE AS WELL:

MUELLER SAYS THAT ALSO APPLIES TO THOSE WHO RESPONDED TO THE SCENE:

CHIEF MUELLER SAYS THE THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE GO OUT TO THE FAMILIES OF EVERYONE AFFECTED BY THE THE TWO DEATHS.