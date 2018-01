SNOW EMERGENCY PARKING BAN TO END SATURDAY MORNING

UPDATED 1:13PM 1/26/18

CITY OFFICIALS SAY THE SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED FOR SIOUX CITY WILL END SATURDAY MORNING AT 7AM.

PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR DAVE CARNEY SAYS VEHICLES WILL THEN BE ABLE TO PARK ON BOTH SIDES OF DOWNTOWN STREETS AND OTHER EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES WHERE NORMALLY PERMITTED:

OC…………..FINISH UP TONIGHT. ;07

THE PARKING BAN FOR MOST OF DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY REMAINS IN EFFECT FRIDAY NIGHT.

THAT MEANS ANYONE ATTENDING THE WIZARD OF OZ AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER WILL HAVE TO PARK IN THE LIBRARY LOT OR THE CITY PARKING RAMPS.

ANYONE PARKING ON THE EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES AROUND THE ORPHEUM RISK HAVING THEIR VEHICLE TICKETED AND TOWED.