SNOW CREWS STAY BUSY REMOVING WINDROWS & CLEARING RESIDENTIAL AREAS

WITH THE SNOW EMERGENCY COMING TO AN END SATURDAY MORNING AT 7AM, CITY OFFICIALS ARE ASSESSING HOW THE SNOW REMOVAL EFFORT HAS BEEN GOING.

PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR DAVE CARNEY AND CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAY IT’S BEEN A BIG JOB GETTING OVER A FOOT OF SNOW REMOVED FROM ALL OF THE CITY’S ROADS AND STREETS:

OC………..WE ALWAYS GET. ;17

CARNEY SAYS THE CITY’S 42 SNOW REMOVAL VEHICLES HAVE BEEN ON THE STREETS 24/7 SINCE MONDAY’S BLIZZARD:

OC………..HAUL OFF THE SNOW. ;24

THERE’S STILL PLENTY OF WINTER LEFT FOR MORE SNOW TO COME AND CARNEY SAYS THE CITY IS PREPARED WITH SALT AND SAND IF THAT HAPPENS:

OC…………..FISCAL BUDGET. ;15

AGAIN, THE SNOW PARKING BAN ENDS SATURDAY AT 7AM.