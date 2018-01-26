NEW TRIAL DATE SET FOR LE MARS MURDER CASE

A new trial date has been set for a Le Mars, Iowa man accused in the June11th, 2016 stabbing death of his sister.

The trial of 35-year-old Thomas Bibler is now set for May 15th.

Bibler has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury and going armed with intent in connection with the stabbing death of 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, also of Le Mars.

Judge Jeffrey Neary has given Bibler’s attorney until February 9th to identify and designate his expert witnesses to the State, have their written reports by March 30th and then be available for deposition by April 6th.