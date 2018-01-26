BOMGAARS AG EXPO PROJECT MAY ONE DAY HAVE CAMPGROUND NEARBY

An RV campground proposed two years ago on property near the Railroad Museum on Sioux River Road near Riverside may become a reality in a new location.

There’s a proposal in the city’s Capital improvements budget to place the campground in the old stockyards area near the proposed Bomgaars Ag Expo.

City Manager Bob Padmore says the project remains “a little bit in limbo” for now though.

Padmore says plans for the Bomgaars Ag Expo are proceeding though:

There’s also plans for an athletic training center complex to be constructed in the area where the ag expo will be constructed.