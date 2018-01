A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AFTER BEING ARRESTED AT A DOWNTOWN CHURCH.

POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO 1ST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH AROUND 6:45 A.M. FOR A REPORT OF A POSSIBLE BURGLARY.

A K-9 WAS BROUGHT IN AND A SUSPECT, 37 YEAR OLD JOHN MICHAEL BAKER WAS FOUND HIDING INSIDE THE CHURCH.

BAKER, WHO WAS WEARING A DRESS AT THE TIME OF HIS ARREST, WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON CHARGES OF CRIMINAL TRESPASS AND FAILURE TO OBEY A POLICE OFFICER.