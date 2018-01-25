NEWBORNS TO RECEIVE KNITTED “RED HATS” AS PART OF HEART MONTH

Sioux City’s two main hospitals received several newly knitted red hats to help keep newborns warm in their cribs Thursday.

Michele Wolfe presented around two dozen of the hand made hats to Mercy Medical Center’s Family Birth Center:

April Leigh, Manager of Mercy’s Family Birth Center, says the donation is part of the American Heart Association’s “Little Hats Big Hearts” effort to raise awareness of heart disease and congenital heart defects.

The Heart Association also delivered hats to UnityPoint- St. Luke’s on Thursday.