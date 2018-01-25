MOTHERSHED CONVICTION APPEAL DENIED

A Sioux City man found guilty of four counts of first degree robbery and two counts of attempted murder has lost an appeal of his October, 2016 conviction.

The Iowa Court of appeals denied the motion in the case of 20-year-old Isaiah Mothershed.

Mothershed contended there was insufficient evidence supporting the guilty verdict on one of the attempted murder counts and that his trial attorney was ineffective in failing to seek severance of the four robbery counts.

The four robberies occurred within nine days in February of 2016.

The appeals court concluded that Mothershed’s counsel breached no essential duties and upheld the conviction.

Mothershed is serving up to 50 years in prison for crimes including the shooting of Sioux City Police Officer Ryan Moritz.