LOCAL MASSAGE THERAPIST’S LICENSE SUSPENDED FOR FIVE YEARS

A Sioux City massage therapist has had his license suspended for allegedly engaging in improper sexual contact with a client.

The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy suspended 46-year-old Kevin Trowbridge’s massage therapy license for a minimum of five years Thursday and ordered him to pay fees and costs associated with the disciplinary hearing.

Trowbridge allegedly had improper sexual contact with a female client in July of 2015, who had been a client of his since 2009.

The victim reported the incident about two months later to the Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence and filed a police report.

Trowbridge owns Massage and Body which has two locations in Sioux City and provided massage services at those locations with other independent contractors.