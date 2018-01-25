COLE CROSTON Halftime Interview (1/26/2018)

Cole Croston is a graduate of Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School (2012) and the University of Iowa (2017). At Iowa, Cole joined the football program as a walk-on, earned a scholarship, and eventually combined to start 18 games at both right and left tackle during his final two seasons. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten as a senior, despite missing four games due to injury.

In May 2017, Cole was signed by the New England Patriots as a rookie free agent. Following training camp, he was named to the team’s 53-man roster, where he has remained all season. A left guard, he wears No. 74.

Cole will be with the Patriots when they play in Super Bowl LII (that’s 52, for those of you who don’t read Roman numerals) against the Philadelphia Eagles on February 4 in Minneapolis. As of now, the Patriots are a 5-point favorite according to most Vegas experts.

Here’s my halftime interview with Cole Croston: