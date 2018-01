WOODBURY SUPERVISORS “BATHROOM COMMENTS” BROADCAST LIVE

TWO WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS FORGOT TO TURN THEIR MICROPHONES OFF DURING A BREAK IN THE COUNTY MEETING TUESDAY.

JEREMY TAYLOR AND ROCKY DEWITT ADJOURNED TO THE MEN’S ROOM AFTER FINISHING THE BUDGET HEARING PORTION OF THEIR MEETING AND DIDN’T REALIZE THEIR COMMENTS WERE BEING BROADCAST OVER THE COUNTY’S YOU TUBE CHANNEL.

TAYLOR APPEARS TO BE MAKING FUN OF DICK OWENS, A LOCAL SUPPORTER OF SIOUX CITY’S SANFORD CENTER, AN AGENCY TAYLOR HAS PROPOSED CUTTING COUNTY FUNDS FROM, OVER OWENS SAYING HE WILL CONTACT THE NAACP AND ACLU.

TAYLOR ALSO REFERS TO THE ROLLING HILLS GROUP OF COUNTIES REGARDING WOODBURY COUNTY’S ATTEMPT TO JOIN THEM IN A JOINT MENTAL HEALTH TREATMENT GROUP:

OC…….A LONG ROAD. :22

BOARD CHAIRMAN ROCKY DEWITT THEN REFERENCES THE ISSUE OF STAFFING PARAMEDICS FOR RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY, WHICH WAS ON TUESDAY’S AGENDA:

OC………GARY’S PROBLEM. RIGHT. :08

TAYLOR THEN REFERENCES JUST CUTTING COUNTY SHERIFF DAVE DREW’S BUDGET:

OC………$2500? YEAH. :08

TAYLOR AND DEWITT THEN CONGRATULATE EACH OTHER ON THEIR ACTIONS AND TAYLOR THEN APPEARS TO REFERENCE MARTIN LUTHER KING’S “I HAVE A DREAM” SPEECH:

OC…………..I HAD A DREAM…LAUGHS. ;09

THE SUPERVISORS THEN RETURNED TO THEIR MEETING.