EMERGENCY PARKING BAN REMAINS, BUT CITY TO RESCIND SOME PARKING TICKETS

IF YOU DROVE DOWNTOWN WEDNESDAY TO GO TO CITY HALL, THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE OR THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER, CHANCES ARE YOU GOT A TICKET IF YOU PARKED ON DOUGLAS STREET.

CITY PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR DAVE CARNEY SAYS MOST OF THE DOWNTOWN STREETS ARE EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES, SO PARKING IS STILL BANNED ON THEM:

OC…………CLEARED OR NOT. :12

BUT MOST PEOPLE WERE UNAWARE OF THE PARKING BAN, AND MANY COMPLAINTS WERE DIRECTED TO CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE’S OFFICE:

OC………..FOR TICKETS ISSUED TODAY. :25

BUT WHILE WEDNESDAY’S TICKETS ARE BEING WAIVED, THAT WON’T BE THE CASE THURSDAY AND FRIDAY:

OC…..IS CALLED OFF. :11

CARNEY SAYS THE SNOW EMERGENCY WILL LIKELY REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL SOMETIME SATURDAY MORNING.