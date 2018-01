DEWITT RESPONDS TO “BATHROOM COMMENTS” ISSUE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD CHAIRMAN ROCKY DEWITT IS DOWNPLAYING COMMENTS HE MADE ON A LIVE MICROPHONE WHILE ON A BREAK FROM TUESDAY’S WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS MEETING.

DEWITT AND FELLOW SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR TALKED ABOUT VARIOUS MEETING TOPICS WHILE IN THE MEN’S ROOM WITHOUT REALIZING THEIR MICROPHONES THEY WERE WEARING WERE STILL ON:

DEWITT TALKED ABOUT THE ISSUE OF STAFFING NEW PARAMEDICS TO SERVE RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY, A TOPIC THE SUPERVISORS WOULD APPROVE A FUNDING PLAN FOR IN TUESDAY’S MEETING:

DEWITT SAYS HE LEARNED ABOUT THE LIVE MIKES WHEN DRIVING HOME FROM THE MEETING TUESDAY EVENING.

HE SAYS NO ONE FROM THE PUBLIC HAS COMPLAINED TO HIM ABOUT THE INCIDENT.