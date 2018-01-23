SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKERS MAY UNDERGO DRUG TESTING

A South Dakota Republican lawmaker wants to require all state legislators to be drug-tested.

Rep. Tim Goodwin’s bill would mandate members of the Legislature be tested within two weeks of getting sworn into office and two weeks of legislative session’s end.

Goodwin said Tuesday he wants to make sure all lawmakers are “clean.”

The move comes after the attorney general proposed legislation to impose harsher penalties for methamphetamine dealing and manufacturing.

Goodwin says if lawmakers are going to send people to prison for a “long period of time, we should all be clean ourself.”

The bill says a positive test or a refusal to take one must be reported to the presiding officer of the lawmaker’s chamber for discipline.

