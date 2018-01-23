SNOW DAMAGES BRIAR CLIFF ATHLETIC DOME

Monday’s blizzard also took a toll on Briar Cliff University’s inflatable practice dome in South Sioux City.

Athletic Director Nic Nelson says the Charger Dome had to be deflated Monday night after heavy snow caused a tear in one of the corners:

Nelson says no equipment was damaged and the only things that have to be moved are light fixtures inside the dome:

The Chargers are waiting for their repairman from a Canada based dome repair company to come fix the tear:

It’s the third time in two years that heavy snow has caused a tear to the 44,000-square foot dome.

Photo courtesy KMEG/KPTH