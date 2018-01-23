NEBRASKANS CONTINUE TO DIG OUT FROM BLIZZARD

Several eastern Nebraska roadways remain blocked by snowdrifts and stuck vehicles after a howling winter storm.

The National Weather Service says the storm dropped 16 inches of snow on parts of Pierce County Monday.

Officials said Tuesday that Nebraska highways 9, 79 and 91 are closed because of jackknifed semitrailers.

A stretch of U.S. Highway 77 is impassable and stretches of state highways 92 and 109 also are impassable because of snowdrifts and stuck vehicles.

A convoy of rescuers reached several stuck semitrailers and other vehicles Monday on U.S. Highway 275 in Stanton County, freeing seven of the trucks.

Nearly 20 stranded motorists were taken to safety in Norfolk, Pilger or Wisner.

AP/FILE PHOTO