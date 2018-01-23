IOWA & NEBRASKA JOBLESS RATES REMAIN LOW

Iowa’s unemployment rate continues to be low.

Cory Kelly of Iowa Workforce Development says the rate dropped to 2.8 in December, which was down from 2.9 percent in November:

OC…..17 years. :06

Iowa’s 2.8 per cent compares to a 4.1 percent national unemployment rate.

The agency says Iowa added 7,100 jobs in December, bringing the total number of jobs to 1.6 million.

Kelly says there were an estimated 47,000 unemployed Iowa residents in December.

OC………a notable figure. :09

But with unemployment this low, it’s tougher for companies to find qualified workers to hire:

OC………..across the state. :21

Nebraska Labor Department says their December unemployment was a tenth of a point lower than Iowa’s at 2.7 per cent.

Radio Iowa/AP