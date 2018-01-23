GRASSLEY SAYS CONGRESS WILL FOCUS ON IMMIGRATION COMPROMISE NEXT

The federal government is back in business as an agreement was reached on a temporary spending bill late Monday.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the next few weeks will be focused on finding a compromise on immigration.

He says it’s more than just DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which was enacted during the Obama administration.

The spending bill that passed will only keep the government running for three weeks and Grassley says he’s optimistic an agreement can be reached before February 8th.

Grassley, a Republican, makes it clear who he believes is to blame for the three-day closure of all non-essential federal offices and services, which took effect at midnight last Friday.

Democratic Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack says the shutdown was the result of the inability to compromise and that the whole disaster shows just how broken Washington really is.

