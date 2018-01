SNOWY STREETS CONTINUED TO CAUSE DELAYS FOR TRASH AND RECYCLABLE COLLECTION IN SIOUX CITY ON TUESDAY.

THERE WAS NO TRASH PICK UP ON MONDAY, AND THAT CONTINUED TUESDAY BECAUSE OF THE ICE AND SNOW.

THOSE WHOSE TRASH WAS TO BE PICKED UP MONDAY WILL NOW HAVE IT COLLECTED WEDNESDAY.

TUESDAY CUSTOMERS WILL BE TAKEN CARE OF ON WEDNESDAY OR THURSDAY.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY CUSTOMERS WILL HAVE THEIRS PICKED UP A DAY LATER THAN NORMAL.