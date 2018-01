SNOWPLOWS TRYING TO KEEP MAIN ROUTES OPEN AS SNOW CONTINUES

Road conditions are deteriorating in northwest Iowa as a Blizzard Warning is posted for 19 counties across the region.

Trooper John Farley, with the Iowa State Patrol, is watching over parts of Interstate 29 and says if you don’t have to go out, don’t.

Snow plows and spreader trucks are out in force, scraping the roadways and sprinkling salt, sand and brine solution.

Most schools and many businesses in the region are closed.