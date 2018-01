SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT TO REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL 9AM TUESDAY

SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT WILL REMAIN CLOSED THROUGH 9AM TUESDAY.

THE MONDAY NIGHT 10PM AMERICAN AIRLINES ARRIVAL AND TUESDAY 6AM DEPARTURE ARE CANCELED DUE TO THE WINTER STORM.

CITY TRANSIT BUS SERVICE HAS ALSO BEEN CANCELLED ALL DAY.

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY CLOSED CITY HALL AND POSTPONED MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING BECAUSE OF THE SNOWSTORM.

THE COUNCIL WILL NEXT MEET ON JANUARY 29TH.

THERE WAS NO GARBAGE OR RECYCLING COLLECTION TODAY, SO EVERYONE’S NORMAL COLLECTION DAY WILL BE POSTPONED BY ONE DAY.

EVEN CONE PARK CLOSED BECAUSE OF THE HEAVY SNOW.

THE WINTER PARK HOPES TO OPEN AT 5PM TUESDAY.

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD POSTPONED THEIR MONDAY MEETING UNTIL 6PM TUESDAY.

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL MEETING IS POSTPONED UNTIL 5PM TUESDAY.