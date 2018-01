NO PUBLIC OR PAROCHIAL SCHOOL IN SIOUX CITY TUESDAY

FOR THE 2ND CONSECUTIVE DAY, SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL NOT HOLD CLASSES ON TUESDAY.

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS ALSO HAVE CANCELLED CLASSES FOR TUESDAY.

DAKOTA VALLEY SCHOOLS ARE ALSO CLOSED.

MONDAY’S BLIZZARD DUMPED OVER 10 INCHES OF SNOW AROUND THE CITY AND MANY STREETS WERE STILL SNOW COVERED MONDAY EVENING.