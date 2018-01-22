NO PARKING ALLOWED ON EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES

Sioux City Police remind drivers that there is no parking today on the Emergency Snow Routes in Sioux City.

Sgt. Jason Allen says that during the blizzard, no parking is allowed on either side of streets marked with the blue snowflake emergency snow route sign:

OC….either side of the street. :21

Sgt. Allen says vehicles parked today on the Emergency Snow Routes will be towed at owner expense:

OC………last resort. ;17

Odd-even parking rules apply to residential areas, not to streets designated as emergency snow routes.