JURUSIK EARNS U.S.H.L. GOALIE OF THE WEEK HONORS

Matt Jurusik of the Sioux City Musketeers has been named the top goaltender of the week for the United States Hockey League.

Jurusik was outstanding in his pair of starts on the road over the weekend.

He stopped 34 shots on Friday and 53 on Saturday, allowing just one goals in both starts, to lead Sioux City to a weekend sweep at the Fargo Force.

Jurusik has now won eight of his last 10 starts dating back to December 15th and currently sports a record of 12-10-3-1 with a a 2.57 Goals Against Average and a .915 save percentage.

The Chicago native is in his first season in the USHL after spending the last two years at the University of Wisconsin.