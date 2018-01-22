INTERSTATE 29 CLOSED FROM NORTH SIOUX CITY TO SIOUX FALLS

Officials with the South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety have closed the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from North Sioux City to the Tea Exit 73 just south of the Sioux Falls city limits.

Numerous jackknifed and stuck vehicles, heavy snow and strong winds are making travel through the corridor impossible.

Conditions south of Sioux Falls have deteriorated rapidly and there is no place for motorists to get off the Interstate to seek shelter.

Get the most up-to-date information on road conditions at www.safetravelusa.com/sd or by dialing 5-1-1 before heading out.