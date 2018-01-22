HEELAN GRADUATE LEADS U OF IOWA DANCE MARATHON EFFORT

The University of Iowa’s largest student organization has announced a two-million dollar gift to create a faculty position to lead the pediatric cancer research program.

The U of I’s Dance Marathon’s gift marks the first student-funded chair in school history and it will fund a new position in the Stead Family Department of Pediatrics.

Senior Alex Linden of Sioux City is executive director of the Dance Marathon.

He calls it an “amazing opportunity” to support steps toward a cure.

Dance marathons at the university have been held for decades, but this year’s event will be the 24th annual marathon in its current form.

Linden is a graduate of Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City who is studying biochemistry and public health at the university.

He says the U-I Dance Marathon has raised more than 21-million dollars to support pediatric cancer patients and their families over the past two-dozen years,.

This year’s 24-hour-long dance marathon is scheduled for February 2nd and 3rd at the Iowa Memorial Union.