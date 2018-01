CITY POLICE SAY STAY OFF THE ROADS IF YOU CAN DURING SNOWSTORM

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE URGING YOU TO AVOID DRIVING TODAY, IF POSSIBLE.

LIEUTENANT CHRIS GROVES SAYS ROADS ARE COMPLETELY SNOW COVERED THIS MORNING.

OC….AS POSSIBLE :23

GROVES SAYS POLICE HAD NOT RESPONDED TO ANY ACCIDENTS AS OF 6:45 AM THIS MORNING, AS MOTORISTS ARE TAKING THEIR ADVICE TO STAY HOME.

OC….DRIVEWAYS :08

A COMPLETE LIST OF SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS ARE AVAILABLE AT OUR WEBSITE.