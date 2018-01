BOSSMAN SWORN IN AS NEW IOWA HOUSE MEMBER

All 150 members of the Iowa legislature are now seated.

Republican Jacob Bossman of Sioux City won a special election last week for the 6th District seat in the Iowa House.

Bossman was sworn into office Monday afternoon:

OC……..to your seat.” (fade) :20

That was the voice of House Speaker Linda Upmeyer.

Bossman took the House seat that had been occupied by Jim Carlin of Sioux City.

Carlin won a special election in December and he’s now a member of the Iowa Senate.