ALLAN J. LICHTMAN – THE CASE FOR IMPEACHMENT

Author: Allan J. Lichtman

Book: THE CASE FOR IMPEACHMENT

Publishing: Dey Street Books; Paperback edition (January 16, 2018)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

“Lichtman has written what may be the most important book of the year.” —The Hill

“It is still striking to see the full argument unfold and realize that you don’t have to be a zealot to imagine some version of it happening. . . . Lies. Abuse of power. Treason. Crimes against humanity. Martial law. Lichtman throws everything Trump’s way.” —Washington Post

Published to coincide with the first anniversary of Donald J. Trump’s inauguration and updated with new material and a new introduction, a paperback edition of the critically acclaimed, national bestseller that makes the case for impeaching the 45th president of the United States

In the fall of 2016, Allan Lichtman—the Distinguished Professor of History at American University who has correctly forecasted thirty years of presidential outcomes—made headlines when he predicted that Donald J. Trump would defeat Hillary Clinton, to win the presidency. In this timely, considered volume, written in clear, nonpartisan terms, Lichtman lays out the reasons Congress could remove Trump from the Oval Office: his ties to Russia before and after the election and his possible obstruction of the investigation—including firing F.B.I. Director James Comey—the complicated financial conflicts of interest at home and abroad violating the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, and his abuse of executive authority.

The Case for Impeachment also offers a fascinating look at presidential impeachment proceedings throughout American history, including those involving Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton. Lichtman shows how Trump exhibits many of the flaws (and more) that have doomed past presidents, and argues, with clarity and power, that for Donald Trump’s presidency, smoke has become fire. Historians, legal scholars, and politicians alike agree: we are in politically uncharted waters. The cost to the nation is high: the durability of our institutions is increasingly being undermined and the public’s confidence continues to erode, threatening American democracy itself.