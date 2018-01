HIGHWAY 20 BLOCKED BY JACK-KNIFED SEMIS (UPDATE)

Updated 3:58 pm 1/22/18

HIGHWAY 20 JUST EAST OF SIOUX CITY NEAR BUCHANAN AVENUE WAS BLOCKED BY JACK-KNIFED SEMIS IN BOTH THE EAST AND WESTBOUND LANES OVER THE NOON HOUR INTO MONDAY AFTERNOON.

VISIBILITY WAS DOWN TO 20 FEET AT TIMES BECAUSE OF THE BLIZZARD CONDITIONS WITH SCATTERED ICY PATCHES AND 45 MILE AN HOUR WIND GUSTS CONTRIBUTING TO THE PROBLEMS TRUCKERS HAD TO DEAL WITH.

TRAVEL IS NOT RECOMMENDED IN THE TRI-STATE AREA THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING.

PHOTO BY SHERIFF DAVE DREW