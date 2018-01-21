ERNST & GRASSLEY RELEASE STATEMENTS ON FEDERAL SHUTDOWN

Iowa’s Republican U.S. Senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, both blame the Democrats for the shutdown of the Federal Government that began Saturday.

Much of the debate surrounds the inability to compromise on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA act, which would allow children of illegal immigrants born in the United States, the opportunity to remain in the U-S.

Grassley released a statement that says “If the 2016 presidential election proved anything, it’s that Americans wanted a new way of doing things, and just want their government to work. That’s true in Iowa and the entire country.”

He says “It’s disappointing that Democratic leaders chose to vote against legislation that would have kept the government up and running just to make a point about a policy unrelated to government funding.

Joni Ernst statement says she doesn’t like funding our federal government from one short-sighted, band-aid bill to another and that we must establish plans to responsibly fund our government long-term.

Democrats in turn blame the Trump Administration and an unwillingness to compromise on that issue and others like a proposed border wall with Mexico for the shutdown.