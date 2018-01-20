BOIL ORDER LIFTED FOR SIOUX CITY WESTSIDE

Sioux City’s Utilities Department has lifted the boil order for residents of the city’s westside that live in the area that was affected by a water main break.

Customers who experienced a loss of water in a portion of the City’s westside on Wednesday are now able to safely drink water from their home faucets.

It is no longer necessary to boil your water before use.

Residents are advised to run their water lines to clear plumbing of potentially contaminated water.

For cold water faucets, run tap water until the water feels cold, one minute or more, before drinking, tooth-brushing, or using for food preparation.

If you have a single-lever faucet, set it to run the cold water first.

Water dispensers from refrigerators should be flushed of at least one quart of water.

Automatic ice dispensers should be emptied of ice made during the boil warning and run through a 24-hour cycle, discarding the ice to assure purging of the icemaker water supply line.