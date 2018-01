TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT NEAR REMSEN

A COLLISION BETWEEN TWO VEHICLES FRIDAY MORNING NEAR REMSEN HAS SENT BOTH DRIVERS TO THE HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS AN S-U-V APPARENTLY WENT THROUGH A STOP SIGN ON COUNTY ROAD C-38 AND COLLIDED WITH A PICKUP TRUCK AT THE INTERSECTION WITH HIGHWAY 140.

ONE OF THE DRIVERS WAS AIRLIFTED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER WITH CRITICAL, LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE OTHER DRIVER WAS TAKEN TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL IN LE MARS.

THE NAMES OF THE TWO VICTIMS ARE NOT BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.