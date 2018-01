SMITH ANNOUNCES RUN FOR IOWA STATE SENATE SEAT

A FORMER MEMBER OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS SAYS SHE WILL SEEK A SEAT IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE.

JACKIE SMITH SAYS SHE WILL SEEK THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR THE DISTRICT 7 STATE SENATE SEAT CURRENTLY HELD BY REPUBLICAN RICK BERTRAND:

SHE SERVED TWO TERMS ON THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AND SAYS SOME OF HER PRIORITIES IN DES MOINES WOULD BE SIMILAR TO WHEN SHE SERVED ON THE COUNTY BOARD:

SMITH WAS CHAIRWOMAN OF THE COUNTY BOARD WHEN THE CF INDUSTRY EXPANSION DEAL WITH THE STATE WAS NEGOTIATED.

SHE SAYS SHE DOESN’T FAVOR CUTTING STATE PROGRAMS TO FUND FUTURE BUSINESS DEALS THOUGH:

SMITH IS A LOCAL BUSINESSWOMAN WHO HAS ALSO WORKED IN THE FIELD OF EDUCATION DURING HER CAREER.

SHE LOST HER BID FOR A THIRD TERM ON THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS TO KEITH RADIG IN 2016.