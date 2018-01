REYNOLDS & GREGG HOPE TO SPUR IOWA ECONOMY

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND LT. GOVERNOR ADAM GREGG WERE IN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY AS PART OF THEIR “CONDITION OF THE STATE” TOUR.

THE TWO STATE LEADERS VISITED KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE” WHERE REYNOLDS STATED THAT GROWING THE STATE’S ECONOMY IS HER TOP PRIORITY:

OC………THAT MISMATCH. :27

LT. GOVERNOR ADAM GREGG IS A HAWARDEN NATIVE WHO HAS BEEN GIVEN THE TASK OF IMPROVING INFRASTRUCTURE IN RURAL IOWA:

OC……….YOUNG PEOPLE AS WELL. :22

REYNOLDS AND GREGG ALSO SPOKE AT A NOON LUNCHEON HOSTED BY THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AT THE SIOUX CITY COUNTRY CLUB.

PHOTO PROVIDED