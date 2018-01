PUBLIC MUSEUM TO OPEN CHUCK RAYMOND NATIVE AMERICAN ART EXHIBIT

A NEW EXHIBIT OF NATIVE AMERICAN ART AND CULTURAL ARTIFACTS OPENS SATURDAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN SAYS THE NEW EXHIBIT FEATURES SEVERAL PAINTINGS BY THE LATE SIOUXLAND ARTIST CHUCK RAYMOND:

HANSEN SAYS RAYMOND USUALLY WORKED WITH PENCILS, BUT THE EXHIBIT INCLUDES SOME OIL PAINTINGS DONE IN VIBRANT COLORS:

AND HANSEN SAYS THEIR ARE SOME EXTRAORDINARY ARTIFACTS ON DISPLAY IN THE EXHIBIT ALSO:

HANSEN EXPECTS THE EXHIBIT TO BE POPULAR WITH LOCAL RESIDENTS AND SAYS THE MUSEUM WILL HAVE IT ON DISPLAY FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS.