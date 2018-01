NEBRASKA ASSAULT SUSPECT SOUGHT BY AUTHORITIES

AUTHORITIES IN NEBRASKA ARE SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT WANTED ON CHARGES OF CHILD ABUSE, STRANGULATION, DOMESTIC ABUSE AND RECKLESS DRIVING.

THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 33-YEAR-OLD JARED LEONARD IS WANTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STRANGLING AND INJURING A PERSON DESCRIBED BY AUTHORITIES AS AN INTIMATE PARTNER AND PLACING A FOUR MONTH OLD CHILD IN A SITUATION THAT ENDANGERED THE INFANT.

THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL NOT CONFIRM IF THE CHILD IS LEONARD’S OR IF THE ASSAULT VICTIM IS THE MOTHER OF THE CHILD.

THE ALLEGED INCIDENT OCCURRED SUNDAY, JANUARY 14TH.

ANYONE WHO SEES LEONARD OR KNOWS OF HIS WHEREABOUTS IS ASKED TO CONTACT LOCAL AUTHORITIES OR THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF AT 402-254-6884.