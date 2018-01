POLICE SAY ALLEGED CARJACKING WAS ACTUALLY A DISPUTE BETWEEN FOUR PEOPLE

Updated by Woody Gottburg 9:50am 1/19/18

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT INVOLVING A STOLEN CAR WHERE THE DRIVER WAS STABBED IN THE LEG BY A PASSENGER WAS NOT A CARJACKING AFTER ALL.

SGT. RYAN BERTRAND SAYS THE CAR THAT WAS ALLEGEDLY STOLEN AT 6TH AND COURT THURSDAY EVENING WAS FOUND THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF 26TH STREET.

THE THREE PASSENGERS THAT HAD SUPPOSEDLY STOLEN THE CAR WERE INTERVIEWED AND TWO OF THEM ALSO HAD STAB WOUNDS.

SGT. BERTRAND SAYS THE INCIDENT TURNED OUT BE A “ROLLING DISTURBANCE” BETWEEN THE FOUR PEOPLE IN THE CAR.

NONE OF THE FOUR WISH TO PRESS CHARGES AGAINST EACH OTHER AND HAVE ALL SIGNED RELEASE STATEMENTS SO THE POLICE INVESTIGATION IS CLOSED.

PREVIOUS STORY

A 25-YEAR OLD WAS STABBED AND HAD HIS CAR WAS STOLEN THURSDAY NIGHT DURING A CAR JACKING AT 6TH AND COURT.

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARRIVED AT THE SCENE AROUND 6:30 P.M. AND FOUND A MAN SUFFERING MINOR LACERATIONS TO HIS LEG AND SOME BRUISES.

THE MAN SAID HE WAS DRIVING HIS CAR WHEN THE OTHER THREE OCCUPANTS IN THE VEHICLE ATTACKED HIM.

HE WAS THROWN FROM THE CAR AND THE SUSPECTS FLED THE SCENE IN THE VEHICLE.

THE VICTIM’S CAR IS A GREEN 2000 BUICK REGAL WITH SOUTH DAKOTA PLATES 7C4374.

THE VICTIM KNOWS THE SUSPECTS, BUT THEIR IDENTITIES ARE NOT BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.

THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT.