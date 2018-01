BOIL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR PART OF CITY’S WESTSIDE

THE BOIL ADVISORY FOR A PORTION OF SIOUX CITY’S WEST SIDE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

THE ADVISORY COMES IN THE AFTERMATH OF A WATER MAIN BREAK WEDNESDAY NIGHT NEAR WEST HIGH SCHOOL.

UTILITIES SUPERINTENDENT JON O’BRIEN SAYS THE WATER MAIN BREAK CREATED A LOSS OF PRESSURE AND COULD CAUSE WATER CONTAMINATION.

O’BRIEN SAYS UNTIL THE WATER TOWER REFILLS, RESIDENTS IN THE AFFECTED AREA WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE LOW WATER PRESSURE, BUT IT SHOULD IMPROVE THROUGH THE DAY.

RESIDENTS SHOULD RUN WATER IN THEIR SHOWER OR TUB TO RELEASE AIR OUT OF THE LINES.

RESIDENTS SHOULD BOIL WATER BEFORE DRINKING IT IF THEY LIVE IN THE GENERAL AREA LOCATED ON CASSELMAN STREET BETWEEN WEST 19TH AND WEST 32ND STREETS.