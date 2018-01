SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE UNDER BOIL ORDER (UPDATE)

Updated 10:42 a.m. 1/18/18

A PART OF SIOUX CITY’S WEST SIDE IS UNDER A BOIL ADVISORY AFTER A WATER MAIN BREAK WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

UTILITIES SUPERINTENDENT JON O’BRIEN SAYS THE WATER MAIN BREAK NEAR WEST HIGH SCHOOL CREATED A LOSS OF PRESSURE AND COULD CAUSE WATER CONTAMINATION.

RESIDENTS SHOULD BOIL WATER IF THEY LIVE IN THE AREA LOCATED ON CASSELMAN STREET BETWEEN WEST 19TH AND WEST 32ND STREETS, WEST TO NORMANDY STREET INCLUDING THE 4100 BLOCK OF FIELDCREST DRIVE, CALIFORNIA AVENUE, KELLOGG SOUTH, WADSWORTH ROAD AND NORTH TO BENNINGTON ROAD.

O’BRIEN SAYS WATER SHOULD BE BOILED BEFORE DRINKING OR ANOTHER SOURCE OF WATER SHOULD BE USED.

WATER MAY BE USED FOR BATHING.

THE CITY SAYS THE BROKEN WATER MAIN HAS BEEN REPAIRED.

CLASSES WERE CANCELLED THURSDAY AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL AND WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL BECAUSE OF THE WATER ISSUES.