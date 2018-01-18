HENDERSON TO SEEK DISTRICT 14 IOWA HOUSE SEAT

A Sioux City educator has announced his candidacy for another try at winning a seat in the Iowa House.

Bob Henderson will seek the Republican nomination to run for the District 14 House seat to represent the westside and part of the northside of Sioux City.

Henderson lost the 2016 race for that seat to Democrat Tim Kacena in a close race, falling short by 234 votes:

Education and quality schools are important to Henderson, who taught high school math in the Sioux City School District for 20 years.

He says the focus needs to be on developing students into good citizens:

Henderson moved to Sioux City in 1989, when he was hired as an assistant football coach at Morningside College.

He later worked as an agent for Penn Corp Financial and then re-entered the teaching profession.