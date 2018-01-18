FREE TAX RETURN HELP AVAILABLE THROUGH CENTER FOR SIOUXLAND & UNITED WAY

The Center For Siouxland is partnering with the United Way of Siouxland to offer free tax return help for working residents whose family made under $54-thousand dollars in 2017.

Lori Scott is the program coordinator for the Center:

OC…….have them prepared. :15

Scott says one credit that families sometimes miss out on is the Earned Income Tax Credit.

It’s a federal tax benefit to help low to moderate income individuals and families receive a refund, or lower the amount of federal income taxes owed.

Prior to this campaign, those credits often went unclaimed.

OC………biggest possible refund. ;18

Scott says the Center will begin taking appointments next Monday for the help sessions which begin January 29th.

Two satellite help sites will be held at the Mary Treglia House and in Le Mars.

Anyone interested in signing up should call the Center for Siouxland at 252-1861 or stop by the office at 715 Douglas Street.