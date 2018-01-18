FORMER COACH FOUND GUILTY OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

A former football coach and teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child in northwest Iowa has been convicted of a similar crime in Nebraska.
Court records say 39-year-old Kyle Ewinger was found guilty Tuesday of sexual assault in Omaha.
Prosecutors say that in 2012 and 2013, he assaulted the 9-year-old son of a woman he was dating.
Ewinger’s sentencing is scheduled for March 28th.
Iowa court records say the Sibley-Ocheyedan coach was fired after the district superintendent found Ewinger sleeping in his classroom next to a 10-year-old in October 2015.
Ewinger has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
His trial in Osceola County is set to begin April 10th.
AP