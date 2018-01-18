BITING INTO LAUNDRY PODS IS LATEST DANGEROUS HEALTH HAZARD

Iowans are being warned against taking part in the latest online video craze called the Laundry Pod Challenge.

Tammy Noble of the Sioux City based Iowa Poison Control Center, says teens and even adults are defying common sense, going on camera and biting into plastic detergent pods.

While no deaths are reported in the state, consuming the colorful fluid can cause serious health issues.

Even if it’s being done as a joke and the person never intends to swallow the detergent, biting into the pod will likely make it squirt down their gullet.

There are also reports of corneal abrasions when the detergent gets into the person’s eyes.

Last year there were more than 10-thousand-500 exposures to liquid laundry detergent packets nationwide.

There are thousands of videos online of people biting these pods, and none of them look like they’re enjoying the experience.

So what possesses someone to do something so idiotic?

The Poison Control Center is averaging about one call per day about the pods.

Their hotline is available around the clock at 1-800-222-1222.