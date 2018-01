VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN DAKOTA CITY HOUSE FIRE

A MACY, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS THE VICTIM WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN A HOUSE FIRE NEAR DAKOTA CITY ON JANUARY 11TH.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 29-YEAR-OLD CALVIN C. CLARK OF MACY DIED FROM SMOKE INHALATION IN THE FIRE THAT TOOK PLACE IN THE 1900 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 77.

FOUL PLAY IS NOT SUSPECTED IN THE INCIDENT.

THE HOME OWNER, WHO WAS IN ARIZONA, REPORTED THERE WAS SUPPOSE TO BE NO ONE IN THE HOUSE.

IT’S NOT KNOWN WHY COOK WAS IN THE HOME OR HIS RELATIONSHIP, IF ANY, WITH THE OWNER OF THE HOME.