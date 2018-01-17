SIOUX FALLS MURDER SUSPECT CAPTURED IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY

Police in South Sioux City have arrested a man suspected in two South Dakota slayings.

South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon says the U.S. Marshals Service notified his department around 6:30pm that Manuel Frias was in a South Sioux City home near East 20th and B Streets:

Mahon says the joint Dakota County-South Sioux Police SERT Team deployed to the scene shortly after 9pm:

Frias was not armed and was taken into custody just before 10 p.m.

South Dakota authorities say Frias is wanted in the January 5th shooting deaths of 28-year-old Samuel Crockett and 30-year-old Corey Zephier in Sioux Falls.

Frias is in custody in the Dakota County Jail pending extradition to South Dakota.